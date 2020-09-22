Advertisement

Airline denies mom and son, 2, after he refused to wear mask

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:08 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (Gray News) - A New Hampshire woman was not allowed to stay on an American Airlines flight with her 2-year-old son because he would not wear a mask as the airline requires.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Rachel Starr Davis of Portsmouth was traveling from Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 17 when a flight attendant asked her to put a mask on her 2-year-old son.

In an Instagram post, Davis wrote she tried but could not.

“I tried repeatedly, begged him, bribed him, pleaded with him, did everything I could while he was screaming and crying as I tried to hold him and put the mask on, feeling my absolute lowest of lows as a mother,” Davis wrote.

The airline asked passengers to disembark, and Davis and her son were left behind.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said, “Policies are enforced and approved face coverings are made available at key points throughout the customer journey.”

The airline’s website says a face covering is required for everyone, except for children under 2 years old. Those who refuse to wear one “may be denied boarding and future travel on American.”

Davis and American Airlines have been in contact over the incident. The Herald reports Davis wants an apology for how she was treated.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Hamlin, Michael Jordan partner on NASCAR team for Wallace

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jordan and Hamlin purchased a charter for their team from Germain Racing that guarantees Wallace a spot in the 40-car field every week.

National

Beta makes landfall on Texas coast as total rainfall remains an unknown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JUAN A. LOZANO
Beta was expected to move northeast along the Texas coast over the next couple of days, weakening into a depression, before heading into Louisiana sometime mid-week.

News

Harrisonburg to consider using local church as homeless shelter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The City of Harrisonburg is considering action to help the homeless.

News

First Alert Forecast: A quiet start to the first week of fall, warming up mid-week

Updated: 4 hours ago
High pressure will be in control for most of the weak leading to plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Temperatures warm to around average for the middle of the week with haze returning from the wildfires out west. Rain chances return this weekend as a cold front approaches the area. MONDAY: Turning chilly fast this evening as temperatures drop in the 50s. Clear skies, calm winds overnight. Lows falling into the low to mid 30s for our West Virginia locations. Mid to upper 30s for the Valley. Areas of frost again especially for our Potomac Highlands and lower valleys, at the base of a ridge or mountain. TUESDAY: A chilly start with morning temperatures rising into the 40s. A pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots in the Valley hitting a high of 70 but most of the afternoon will be in the 60s. A very comfortable day. A few high clouds overnight and still chilly, just not quite as cold as the last few nights. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Only a few areas of frost in the West Virginia mountains where lows will be the coldest, likely across the Allegheny mountains or very low valleys in West Virginia. WEDNESDAY: A crisp morning, temperatures rising into the 60s. Hazy sunshine and pleasant for the day. The sky will be more hazy as smoke from the wildfires out west return to the area. Still a very pleasant day with highs in the low to mid 70s. We would be warmer without the haze but it should be enough to keep temperatures down. Still warmer than the last few days. A pleasant evening with high clouds and temperatures in the 60s. Likely a nice sunset with the haze. A refreshing night and not quite as chilly. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a pleasant start. Hazy sunshine again and still a pleasant day. Highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Staying hazy but a beautiful day. Clouds build in a bit more overnight, mild with lows in the low to mid 50s. FRIDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild morning with some remaining haze. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon and still comfortable. Highs into the mid 70s in the afternoon, very pleasant. Lows in the mid to upper 50s overnight. SATURDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy and pleasant, highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. A few showers possible for the day as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Beta moves in. Not a washout. Cloudy and mild overnight, lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg to consider using local church as homeless shelter

Updated: 4 hours ago
The City of Harrisonburg is considering action to help the homeless. Open Doors has not had a facility to give temporary shelter to the homeless during the pandemic, but city council will consider allowing the low-barrier shelter to use the First Church of the Brethren through the end of the year as a temporary option for those without a home. “The city has been working with open doors and other organizations in our community, who serve individuals who are homeless, to try to find a location in the short and long term where we can get some people off the street overnight and give them a safe place to go with socially distancing in mind,” city spokesman Michael Parks said. Harrisonburg city council will discuss and could vote at their meeting Tuesday night.

News

Elkton town council votes to drop part of park’s name

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Elkton Town Council voted to drop part of the name of the Stonewall Riverside Park. In a 4-3 vote on Monday night, council voted to officially name it Riverside Park. The council’s vote was split 3-3, with the deciding vote coming from mayor Joshua Gooden, who sided with reverting the name to the one displayed on their 1890 map, “Riverside Park.” The council also voted to remove Merck and Co.'s name from the shelter, and rename it Riverside Shelter. Merck’s name will be removed from all signage at the park. Over the summer, a name change was requested by Merck and Co. who donated the land for the park to the town in 1991. A sign was placed at the park which stated that the park was donated by Merck and Co. by the employees of the then-known Stonewall plant. However, that sign was stolen earlier this summer and town officials said it has not been recovered. “From 1941 up until recently, the plant in Elkton was called the Stonewall plant,” Billhimer said, “So when the land was donated to the town or Elkton, of course, the Stonewall was attached to the Riverside part of the sign,” Casey Billhimer, an Elkton historian said, about how the park got its name. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

News

Augusta County holds press conference on expansion of courthouse

Updated: 4 hours ago
The expansion of the Augusta County Courthouse project has been ongoing for a number of years. The county has announced that it has secured nine property options in the city of Staunton and plans to move forward in filing the necessary paperwork to expand. During a press conference on Monday, county officials stressed the necessity of the expansion to happen sooner rather than later. Board chairman Gerald Garber said, “doing nothing is not an option.” Garber said during the press conference that the properties are adjacent to the courthouse and none of them are owned by the city of Staunton. He said the county will purchase all nine of the properties or none. A state law that limits the County to building a courthouse on the current Circuit Court site or adjacent property has been a limiting factor for the project. A courthouse update from Augusta County said, “As the recent flooding in downtown Staunton attests, there are geophysical complications to the locations of the current buildings, particularly the General District Court building which is atop a FEMA-designated floodplain.” Expansion plans were rejected by Staunton City Council years ago, but after new leaders were elected in Staunton last year, Garber said the council is now open to discuss the project again. “We’ve had very few options, and I will say this. In 30 years, it’s the first time I’ve seen this board be unanimous in a direction,” Garber said. “Obviously the ball is in someone else’s court now, so we will wait.” The county has vowed to work with the Queen City and their Historic Preservation Committee “to develop an expansion that not only meets the needs and standards of today’s complex court systems but also takes into consideration the historical context in which Staunton’s downtown development occurs.” The city of Staunton has not said much on the matter, but in their own press release acknowledging the county securing the properties said, “Based on the information in the County’s press release, Staunton officials anticipate receipt of an application to the Historic Preservation Commission.” Until the applications reach the commission, the city of Staunton has said they will make no further comment.

Local

Staunton school leaders lock in virtual learning for first semester

Updated: 4 hours ago
Staunton School leaders have locked in a virtual-only learning model for the first semester.

National

Smithsonian National Zoo’s baby panda is one month old

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
The Smithsonian National Zoo’s giant panda cub is one month old and had its very first veterinary exam over the weekend.

Coronavirus

CDC changes, then retracts, web posting on how virus spreads

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The top U.S. public health agency stirred confusion by posting — and then taking down — an apparent change in its position on how easily the coronavirus can spread from person to person through the air.