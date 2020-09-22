City asks early in-person voting area to move elsewhere within Harrisonburg’s City Hall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early in-person voting in Harrisonburg will continue in City Hall, however, some want it to be located at another spot within the 409 South Main Street location.

At an emergency meeting on Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg Electoral Board was told by General Registrar Mark Finks, that there was too much congrestion in the lobby where voting is being done. It has led to complaints by city staff and other voters, Finks said.

The Harrisonburg Electoral Board vote 2-1 to move the voting location from the lobby to the building’s atrium, as long as the Virginia Department of Elections approves.

Because of election guidelines, the precinct can not be moved to another address without a 60-day notice, so the voting must remain within Harrisonburg City Hall.

Finks said he was notified of congestion concerns on Tuesday afternoon which led to the Harrisonburg Electoral Board having the emergency meeting on Tuesday night.

Finks said there will be an announcement when the change would take effect.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.