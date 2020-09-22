Elkton school painting mural from Virginia Love grant

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Teachers from Elkton’s Riverbend Elementary School are coming together to finish painting a mural in town.

The mural is funded by the Virginia Love grant to the town of Elkton.

Groups of students in the school’s mural club created the designs that are displayed as part of the mural.

“We had tons of fun at mural club,” Kristen Jenkins, a special education teacher at Riverbend Elementary School, said. “It was just super cool to see the kids come together as a team to work together and do these. It was kids from all grades. We really looked at kids who had never done after school programs before and recruited those kids too.”

The mural can be found off West Spotswood Avenue and Warren Street in Elkton.

The teachers expect to finish the mural later this week.

