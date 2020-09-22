Elkton town council votes to drop part of park’s name

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Town Council voted to drop part of the name of the Stonewall Riverside Park.

In a 4-3 vote on Monday night, council voted to officially name it Riverside Park.

Over the summer, a name change was requested by Merck and Co. who donated the land for the park to the town in 1991. A sign was placed at the park which stated that the park was donated by Merck and Co. by the employees of the then-known Stonewall plant. However, that sign was stolen earlier this summer and town officials said it has not been recovered.

“From 1941 up until recently, the plant in Elkton was called the Stonewall plant,” Billhimer said, “So when the land was donated to the town or Elkton, of course, the Stonewall was attached to the Riverside part of the sign,” Casey Billhimer, an Elkton historian said, about how the park got its name.

