Firefighters respond to Shenandoah Co. house fire Sunday morning

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Authorities say that a house fire occurred on Back Road in Shenandoah County early Sunday morning, not far from Woodstock, Va.

According to Deputy Chief Bill Streett of the Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue, the call came in around 2:13 a.m. on Sunday. Units arrived at 2:28 a.m. and found heavy fire at a single-story residence.

Three people live in the home, but only one person was there at the time of the fire. The individual, a male, was able to get out of the house through a window and went to a neighbor’s house.

Streett says the male had smoke inhalation and other related injuries and was evaluated on the scene and transported to Shenandoah Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Streett also says that six dogs lived at the home, and firefighters were able to retrieve four of them. The four rescued were in crates in a part of the house behind a closed door, which Streett says helped to save their lives.

The remaining two dogs have not yet been found and officials are still investigating their whereabouts.

The male who was inside the home at the time of the fire says the dogs barking woke him up.

Streett says that it is unclear if the smoke alarms were working at the time of the incident. The home is considered to be uninhabitable because of the heavy fire and smoke damage.

