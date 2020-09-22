First Alert Forecast: Warming up for the middle of the week, haze will return from the wildfires out west

(WHSV) - High pressure will be in control for most of the weak leading to plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Temperatures warm to around average for the middle of the week with haze returning from the wildfires out west. Rain chances return this weekend as a cold front approaches the area.

TUESDAY: A chilly start with morning temperatures rising into the 40s. A pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots in the Valley hitting a high of 70 but most of the afternoon will be in the 60s. A very comfortable day. A few high clouds overnight and still chilly, not quite as cold as the last few nights. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Only a few areas of frost in the West Virginia mountains where lows will be the coldest, likely across the Allegheny mountains or very low valleys in West Virginia.

WEDNESDAY: A crisp morning, temperatures rising into the 60s. Hazy sunshine and pleasant for the day. The sky will be more hazy as smoke from the wildfires out west return to the area. Still a very pleasant day with highs in the low to mid 70s. We would be warmer without the haze but it should be enough to keep temperatures down. Still warmer than the last few days.

A pleasant evening with high clouds and temperatures in the 60s. Likely a nice sunset with the haze. A refreshing night and not quite as chilly. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The sky will become more hazy on Wednesday as smoke from the wildfires out west return to the upper levels of the atmosphere. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a pleasant start. Hazy sunshine again and still a pleasant day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Staying hazy but a beautiful day. Clouds build in a bit more overnight, mild with lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild morning with some remaining haze. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon and still comfortable. Highs into the mid 70s, very pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s overnight.

SATURDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy and pleasant, highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. A few showers possible for the day as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Beta moves in. Not a washout. Cloudy and mild overnight, lows in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild start. Mostly cloudy for the day with scattered showers, especially in the afternoon/evening. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. A warm day. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

