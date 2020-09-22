Food company donates to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Martin’s employees volunteered at the Blue Ridge Area Food bank, one of of 20 food banks the company is providing donations. Their donation of $25,000 will be used to buy more food since they are not getting as much help as they did before because of the coronavirus.

“No one should ever be without enough to eat. No one becomes a better person, a better father, a better mother, a better employee a better neighbor on an empty stomach. We are all called to help our neighbors in need,” said Michael McKee, the CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

McKee said the best way to get involved is to look at your local organizations or visit the food bank website.

He said the number of families in need have skyrocketed.

“Frankly until the pandemic, hunger had been largely an invisible problem. People not understanding how pervasive it is. Obviously now, with so many people in need, the public much better understands just how serious a problem hunger is in our community,” McKee said.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is accepting donations through its website.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.