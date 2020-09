FAIRFAX, Va. (WHSV) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced on his Facebook page that he would be speaking at George Mason University on Tuesday at 2 p.m. to discuss higher education savings in Virginia.

You can watch the livestream below or on his Facebook page.

Join me at 2:00 PM––I will be at George Mason University to make an important announcement about higher education savings in Virginia. Posted by Governor of Virginia on Monday, September 21, 2020

