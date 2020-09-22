Greater Augusta United Way chapter installs outdoor food pantry

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The United Way of Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro has installed an outdoor food pantry for anyone in need or for anyone looking to donate to the community.

The food box was originally supposed to be a little free library but was transformed to provide goods for those in need at the start of the pandemic.

The Greater Augusta United Way, along with local partners such as Kroger and Hershey’s, have all been able to keep the box full.

Kendall Badgett is the community relations coordinator for the United Way SAW. She says the food box has allowed them to bring the community together.

“It just brings people together. It’s a unifier and that is what we need during these days in which coronavirus is happening and people are siloed at their jobs or homes. I think it’s bringing people together in a time where I think it is harder to get together,” Badgett explained.

The food box is always open and the United Way SAW encourages the community to take whatever they need.

For those who wish to donate items that may not fit in the box, the organization encourages you to bring the items to the office, and a staff member can take care of it.

The food box is located at 24 Idlewood Blvd in Staunton.

