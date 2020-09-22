Harrisonburg City Council set to hear recommendations for CARES Act Funding and more at Council Meeting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — At the Harrisonburg City Council meeting on September 22, the community will hear updates from Eastern Mennonite University and James Madison University on how they are working to stop the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

Then, the Council will hear recommendations on distributing the roughly $3.1 million dollars in CARES Act Funding the city received. Some of those recommendations include non-profit funding, rental and utility payment assistance, and mental health assistance. The council could potentially come to a decision or continue considering the topic.

“City Council will hear those recommendations tonight. They’ll hear what City Council has been working on, in terms of researching how those dollars could be spent. Then we’ll be able to move forward knowing that those funds have to be spent before the end of the year,” Michael Parks, Director of Communications for the city, said.

Council will also look at a potential emergency ordinance to provide shelter for the homeless in the community and other topics on the agenda.

The meeting is accessible through the city’s website and community members can call in during public comment.

