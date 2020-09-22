Advertisement

Harrisonburg to consider using local church as homeless shelter

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg is considering action to help the homeless.

Open Doors has not had a facility to give temporary shelter to the homeless during the pandemic, but city council will consider allowing the low-barrier shelter to use the First Church of the Brethren through the end of the year as a temporary option for those without a home.

“The city has been working with open doors and other organizations in our community, who serve individuals who are homeless, to try to find a location in the short and long term where we can get some people off the street overnight and give them a safe place to go with socially distancing in mind,” city spokesman Michael Parks said.

Harrisonburg city council will discuss and could vote at their meeting Tuesday night.

