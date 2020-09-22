Advertisement

JMU announces first vice president of diversity, equality and inclusion

James Madison University announced its new vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion as Brent Lewis.
James Madison University announced its new vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion as Brent Lewis.(James Madison University)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University announced Tuesday morning that the university will welcome Brent Lewis as the inaugural associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.

According to a press release from JMU, Lewis will work in the Division of Student Affairs and lead the DEI portfolio, which consists of the Office of Disability Services; Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression; and the Center for Multicultural Student Services.

“I am very honored to join the JMU campus community as the associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. I am passionate about DEI work and creating engagement opportunities for our campus to grow, learn, develop and create an equity-minded approach to student learning that is infused to every aspect of the student experience," Lewis said in the release.

Lewis has worked in a number of student affairs positions at a variety of colleges and universities, including student engagement and involvement, LGBTQ services, residence life and multicultural services. Lewis earned a doctorate in leadership students from North Carolina A&T State University and has taught undergraduate and graduate-level courses.

Lewis' appointment was effective Sept. 1.

