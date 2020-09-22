JMU announces first vice president of diversity, equality and inclusion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University announced Tuesday morning that the university will welcome Brent Lewis as the inaugural associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.

According to a press release from JMU, Lewis will work in the Division of Student Affairs and lead the DEI portfolio, which consists of the Office of Disability Services; Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression; and the Center for Multicultural Student Services.

“I am very honored to join the JMU campus community as the associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. I am passionate about DEI work and creating engagement opportunities for our campus to grow, learn, develop and create an equity-minded approach to student learning that is infused to every aspect of the student experience," Lewis said in the release.

Lewis has worked in a number of student affairs positions at a variety of colleges and universities, including student engagement and involvement, LGBTQ services, residence life and multicultural services. Lewis earned a doctorate in leadership students from North Carolina A&T State University and has taught undergraduate and graduate-level courses.

Lewis' appointment was effective Sept. 1.

