Local business opens personal protective equipment to the public

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - TSSI in Harrisonburg provides equipment to the United States Department of Defense and other federal agencies. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was only supplying those agencies with Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, like masks.

In July, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam passed the “Emergency Temporary Standard" requiring businesses to give employees PPE. Now, TSSI is opening PPE products to those in the community who may have trouble finding them. This includes, non-profit organizations, businesses, faith-based groups and more.

“We wouldn’t have known to even start to talk to people about this, because our focus is to support the customers. We support the war fighter every day and that’s really where our focus is, but if we can do the same for our community, I think we owe it to everyone around here,” TSSI President and CEO, Bill Strang, said.

Strang said items like hand sanitizer, masks, gowns and thermometers are available and TSSI can advise groups on the standards of PPE as well.

