National Voter Registration Day 2020

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — We are less than 45 days out until the 2020 presidential election, and Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day.

There are a couple of steps to registering to vote in the commonwealth, and they begin with confirming your eligibility to vote in the state of Virginia. To confirm your eligibility and begin the registration process, click here.

On Friday, September 18, early in-person voting began and will continue until October 31.

There are multiple ways to vote such as in-person, by mail or absentee ballot, and as always, on election day. In the city of Staunton, there are two amendments proposed on the back of every ballot. For more information click here.

Molly Goldsmith is the registrar in the Queen City and she said that she wants residents to know that once received your vote will be counted.

“If you hand-deliver your ballot or mail it back to us, it will get counted. We are required now to check the envelope to make sure that all of the information is complete and we have to notify the voter within three days,” Goldsmith explained.

She also said that you can track ballots from start to finish online.

“We track them through the smart barcode. Then we log them into the system. They get locked up and they all get put on the machine. All the results come out election night,” Goldsmith explained.

The deadline to register to vote in Virginia is Oct. 13. The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 23.

