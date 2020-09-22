NCAA officially approves moving D1 fall championships to spring of 2021

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The NCAA D1 Board of Directors has officially approved moving fall sports championships to the spring of 2021.

The NCAA made the official announcement Tuesday afternoon. The move comes after fall championships were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Championship brackets will feature 75% of the normal amount of teams with the FCS playoffs set to feature 16 teams, instead of the usual 24 teams, in the spring of 2021. Sports impacted are men’s cross country, women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s water polo.

DI Board of Directors approves plan for holding fall championships in spring: https://t.co/AkIswbjBzH pic.twitter.com/8hsa60ohPX — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) September 22, 2020

The NCAA released the following breakdown of each sport:

NCAA fall championships in the spring of 2021. (WHSV)

