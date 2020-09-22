Advertisement

NCAA officially approves moving D1 fall championships to spring of 2021

The NCAA D1 Board of Directors has officially approved moving fall sports championships to the spring of 2021.
The NCAA D1 Board of Directors has officially approved moving fall sports championships to the spring of 2021.(Source: NCAA)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The NCAA D1 Board of Directors has officially approved moving fall sports championships to the spring of 2021.

The NCAA made the official announcement Tuesday afternoon. The move comes after fall championships were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Championship brackets will feature 75% of the normal amount of teams with the FCS playoffs set to feature 16 teams, instead of the usual 24 teams, in the spring of 2021. Sports impacted are men’s cross country, women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s water polo.

The NCAA released the following breakdown of each sport:

NCAA fall championships in the spring of 2021.
NCAA fall championships in the spring of 2021.(WHSV)

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

VHSL School of the Week: Wilson Memorial

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By TJ Eck
The athletics program at Wilson Memorial High School is still adjusting to a major change.

Sports

Timeout with TJ: Episode 12 - Jenny Posey

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TJ Eck
In Episode 12 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Eastern Mennonite University women’s basketball head coach Jenny Posey.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 12 - Jenny Posey

Updated: 8 hours ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 12 - Jenny Posey

News

Game week arrives for UVA, Virginia Tech football teams

Updated: 23 hours ago
Game week arrives for UVA, Virginia Tech football teams

Latest News

Sports

Game week arrives for UVA, Virginia Tech

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Game week has finally arrived for the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech football programs.

Sports

Top 5 Plays of the Week (Sept. 20)

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:34 AM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The Top 5 Plays of the Week from week three of the West Virginia High School football season.

Sports

Washington Football Team falls to Arizona in week two

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The Washington Football Team fell to 1-1 Sunday after its week two loss to Arizona.

Sports

East Hardy’s Dove impressing early in season

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
East Hardy High School’s 2-0 start has a lot to do with the strong play of senior quarterback Christian Dove.

Sports

Waynesboro girls basketball entering new era

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The Waynesboro High School girls basketball program is entering a new era with head coach Skylar Napier.

Sports

EndZone 2020: Week 3

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:37 AM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Coverage from Week 3 of WHSV EndZone 2020.