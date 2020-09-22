Pilgrim’s to invest $350,000 in Broadway, Timberville communities

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) — Pilgrim’s announced its plans to invest $350,000 to support the Broadway and Timberville communities.

According to a press release from Pilgrim’s, the initiative includes an investment in parks in Broadway and Timberville and an outdoor classroom at Plains District Elementary School.

Heritage Park in Broadway will receive new playground equipment, and Plains District Memorial Park in Timberville will see the construction of a basketball court, pickleball court and a new complex building.

The outdoor classroom at Plains District Elementary School will provide opportunities for students to learn about gardens and growing plants.

Additionally, the money will help support infrastructure improvements to the Broadway water tower, according to the press release.

Pilgrim’s is also supporting local education through $5,000 grants to Broadway High School, Fulks Run Elementary School, J. Frank Hillyard Middle School, John C. Myers Elementary School and Lacey Springs Elementary School. $10,000 will be given to the Timberville Fire Department to support response efforts, according to the press release.

“The Hometown Strong initiative is providing us the opportunity to invest in our community and make a significant impact,” said Graham Nesselrodt, Pilgrim’s Broadway Complex Manager. “In addition to our role of providing food for our country, we’re also very focused on being a good neighbor.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.