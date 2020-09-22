Advertisement

Police cancel vacations; prepare for Breonna Taylor decision

This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.
This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.(Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville, Kentucky, police said Monday that they had canceled vacations and were setting up barricades in preparation for the state attorney general’s announcement about whether he will charge officers in Breonna Taylor’s shooting death.

A statement from the department said all requests for vacation and days off were being canceled “until further notice” as the city awaits Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s announcement. “It is important to note that (Cameron) has said there is no timetable for the announcement,” the statement added.

Cameron said earlier this month that “an investigation, if done properly, cannot follow a certain timeline.”

“When the investigation concludes and a decision is made, we will provide an update about an announcement,” he said.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot eight times on March 13 by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

Large protests over Taylor’s death that at times became violent erupted in late May in the city but most demonstrations since then have been peaceful, including a massive march outside the Kentucky Derby earlier this month. Celebrities, athletes, activists and Taylor’s family have for months pushed Cameron to criminally charge the officers involved in the raid.

Last week, the city of Louisville settled a lawsuit from Taylor’s family for $12 million and pledged several police reforms as part of the agreement.

Police said in the statement that they are erecting some barricades in the downtown area. Many of the protests have been at a downtown park and city hall.

Federal officials have closed the federal courthouse and other federal buildings for the week.

Local health officials say it is important to get a flu vaccine every year, but is especially this year on top of the coronavirus pandemic. The flu vaccine helps reduce the severity of flu symptoms and helps prevent against the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, reports half of Americans get the flu vaccine every year. But, Laura Lee Wight, Acting Population Health Community Coordinator with the Central Shenandoah Health District, said it should be more, especially locally. “We’ve all been social distancing, wearing masks, taking these precautions to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. But we also now need to think about the flu and one of the easiest ways we can do that is by getting the flu vaccine,” Wight said. Wight said getting the vaccine between September and October is ideal because the body takes about 2 weeks to build immunity to the virus. But, Wight said if you don’t get one by October it is still better to get one late than not at all. She said if people get vaccinated for the flu it can help reduce strain on health care systems by reducing the severity of symptoms and potentially decreasing hospital and doctor trips, which is important during the COVID-19 pandemic. “If we’re able to reduce the burden of flu and COVID on our health care systems, then they can also take care of, you know, day to day needs of patients,” Wight said. Wight said the common misconception that the vaccine will give you the flu is false and that the vaccine doesn’t contain a live virus. She said if someone is experiencing flu symptoms after getting vaccinated they were most likely exposed beforehand or during those 2 weeks after getting vaccinated. Wight said you can visit your local doctor or pharmacy to get vaccinated and can also call your local health department for questions regarding where to get vaccines, insurance coverage for the vaccine, or if experiencing any symptoms of both the Flu and COVID-19. She notes while they both share similar symptoms, one big difference is the loss of taste or smell associated with COVID-19, and urges staying home when sick to avoid spreading any illnesses.