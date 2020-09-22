Roanoke to give monument to cemetery, historical society

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The Virginia city of Roanoke plans to give a Confederate memorial that had stood downtown to the owners of a cemetery and historical society.

The Roanoke Times reported Monday that the 10-foot granite pillar is being given to the Evergreen Burial Park and the Historical Society of Western Virginia.

A new state law allows Virginia municipalities to remove Confederate memorials and offer them to historical groups and cemeteries.

The memorial to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is now broken into pieces after a person knocked it over.

The memorial’s new owners said that Evergreen Burial Park would be a fitting place for it because at least 60 Confederate veterans and at least one Union soldier are buried there.

They said a memorial will stand near a flagpole dedicated to the memory of the astronauts who died in the Challenger space shuttle explosion in 1986.

Confederate statues have been coming down throughout the southern United States in the wake of protests against racism and police brutality. The demonstrations were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

