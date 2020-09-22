Advertisement

Shenandoah Co. Public Schools to transition to hybrid model

WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah County Public Schools announced in a press release that the school district will transition to a hybrid model.

On August 12, Shenandoah County Public Schools (SCPS) reopened with an entirely virtual learning experience for all students based on the COVID-19 data for Shenandoah County. On August 31, the school district reopened for classes virtually.

SCPS' initial plan announced in August was to make a decision on whether or not to remain in virtual learning on a weekly basis by October 5. If COVID-19 data improved and the hybrid model would be implemented, a hybrid model would start on October 19.

According to the press release sent by the school district, the hybrid model will operate as originally described in the SCPS 2020-2021 Instructional Plan. For families who chose in-person learning, PreK through Grade 5 will attend school in-person four days a week, Monday through Thursday, with Friday as a virtual learning day.

Grades six to 12 will attend one day per week based on last name and will learn virtually the remaining four days. There are some exceptions for students who attend CTE classes at Triplett Tech.

Students who attend in-person will be expected to wear masks on the bus, when they move throughout classrooms and hallways and anytime social distancing is not possible.

The press release says that cleaning and mitigation strategies are in place as outlined in the SCPS Phase III Health plan.

Parents will be required to monitor their child every day for COVID-19 symptoms before they go to school.

