Timeout with TJ: Episode 12 - Jenny Posey

By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 12 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Eastern Mennonite University women’s basketball head coach Jenny Posey. They discuss coaching during a pandemic, how she became head coach at EMU, and coaching against her Alma mater Bridgewater College. During “Top 5 with TJ”, Posey discusses her five favorite opposing venues in the ODAC.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for long discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

