TSA: 14th gun caught this year at Richmond International Airport

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger's carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport. (TSA photo)
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger's carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport. (TSA photo)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers say they’ve caught the fourteenth gun of the year at Richmond International Airport.

The revolver was found in the carry-on bags of a Richmond woman Monday, September 21. Officials say the gun was not loaded, however there were five loose bullets also in that same carry-on bag.

“Guns are prohibited in the cabins of airplanes. It’s nothing new. It is a law that has been in place long before TSA even existed,” Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Richmond International Airport, said. “The vast majority of travelers claim that they forgot that they had their gun with them. Quite frankly, that’s not an acceptable reason for carrying a firearm on an aircraft. This individual now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty.”

Police confiscated the weapon and detained the woman for questioning before arresting her on weapons charges.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

