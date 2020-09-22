Advertisement

VHSL School of the Week: Wilson Memorial

The athletics program at Wilson Memorial High School is still adjusting to a major change.
The athletics program at Wilson Memorial High School is still adjusting to a major change.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The athletics program at Wilson Memorial High School is still adjusting to a major change.

“It’s a new era for us,” said Wilson Memorial athletic director Craig Flesher. “New challenges for us competing in a larger classification and being one of the smaller schools in that classification.”

Due to enrollment numbers at the school, the Green Hornets made the move from Class 2 up to Class 3 prior to the start of the 2019-2020 academic year. Wilson Memorial experienced success in sports like volleyball, wrestling, and golf before competition was shut down due to COVID-19 at the beginning of the spring season in 2020.

“All in all I would look at it as an incomplete, but successful start for our crew,” said Flesher.

Like the athletics program as a whole, the football team at Wilson Memorial is entering a new era. Drew Bugden takes over as head coach, replacing Jeremiah Major who led the Green Hornets for nine seasons. Major is now the athletic director at Waynesboro High School.

The football team and the rest of the programs at WMHS are gearing up for a unique schedule of competition during the 2020-2021 school year as the Green Hornets continue to find their way in Class 3.

“We are not shying away from this," said Flesher. "We are going to go and we are going to play these schools and we’ll see what the scoreboard says when the clock hits zero.”

