VPAS receives senior transportation grant funding from RMH Foundation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Valley Program for Aging Services has now for the fourth year received grant funding from the RMH Foundation. This year, VPAS has been awarded $13,429, all of which will go toward its Senior Transportation program.

“We are always grateful to receive these funds so we can continue to meet the growing need for transportation among our older community,” Director of Senior Services at VPAS, Beth Bland, said.

Bland says the Senior Transportation program is a last resort option for adults over 60-years-old or for those under 60-years-old with a disability.

She says last year, the program experienced a 35% increase in the number of riders.

“We are really finding that more and more people are not able to access the usual modes of transportation,” Bland said. Whether from lack of ability to drive, lack of money for a taxi, or lack of a car, Bland says a transportation service for seniors is needed.

The grant funding from the RMH Foundation will help primarily get people to medical appointments, but can also give rides to places like the grocery store, pharmacy and bank.

Bland says the service is entirely donation-based, meaning there is no charge for rides, but riders must preregister and schedule rides in advance, which can be done by calling VPAS directly.

