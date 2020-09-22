Advertisement

Water conservation request lifted for Stoney Creek Sanitary District customers

(Photo by Chelsea Edwards)
(Photo by Chelsea Edwards)(KWTX)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASYE, Va. (WHSV) — The water conservation request lifted for Stoney Creek Sanitary District Water customers has been lifted, according to a press release from Stoney Creek Sanitary District.

Over Memorial Day weekend, a public water supply well suffered a mechanical problem which reduced the availability of water supply to customers in the Basye/Bryce area of Shenandoah County. The reduced supply caused some customers to experience lower water pressure.

“I want to thank the many customers who participated in the water conservation effort,” said Patrick Felling, Director of Public Services for Shenandoah County, in the release. “Several businesses, like Ashley’s Car Wash, took steps to minimize their use of water during this period. For that we are grateful. Thanks also go to the Town of Mount Jackson, for allowing us to haul water to backfill our supply.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

VPAS receives senior transportation grant funding from RMH Foundation

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
This year, VPAS has been awarded $13,429.00 all of which will go toward its Senior Transportation program.

Back To School

Shenandoah Co. Public Schools to transition to hybrid model

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Shenandoah County Public Schools announced in a press release that the school district will transition to a hybrid model.

News

Harrisonburg City Council set to hear recommendations for CARES Act Funding and more at Council Meeting

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Harrisonburg City Council will hear recommendations on distributing the roughly $3.1 million dollars in CARES Act Funding.

State

President Trump holding campaign rally in Newport News Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The rally is scheduled for 9 p.m.

Latest News

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Local

Firefighters respond to Shenandoah Co. house fire Sunday morning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Authorities say that a house fire occurred on Back Road in Shenandoah County early Sunday morning, not far from Woodstock, Va.

Local

Rutherford Institute creates ‘opt out’ form asserting Fourth Amendment rights during virtual learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
With many students across the country learning at home, the Rutherford Institute is now alerting families to make sure their Constitutional rights are being protected during virtual school.

State

TSA: 14th gun caught this year at Richmond International Airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Transportation Security Administration officers say they’ve caught the fourteenth gun of the year at Richmond International Airport.

State

18-year-old’s body recovered after crash on I-95 ramp in Richmond

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Victoria Doss, NBC12
Police say the body of a juvenile male suspect has been recovered from the James River after a crash on an I-95 ramp in Richmond.

State

Roanoke to give monument to cemetery, historical society

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and The Roanoke Times
The Virginia city of Roanoke plans to give a Confederate memorial that had stood downtown to the owners of a cemetery and historical society.