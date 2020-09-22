Water conservation request lifted for Stoney Creek Sanitary District customers

BASYE, Va. (WHSV) — The water conservation request lifted for Stoney Creek Sanitary District Water customers has been lifted, according to a press release from Stoney Creek Sanitary District.

Over Memorial Day weekend, a public water supply well suffered a mechanical problem which reduced the availability of water supply to customers in the Basye/Bryce area of Shenandoah County. The reduced supply caused some customers to experience lower water pressure.

“I want to thank the many customers who participated in the water conservation effort,” said Patrick Felling, Director of Public Services for Shenandoah County, in the release. “Several businesses, like Ashley’s Car Wash, took steps to minimize their use of water during this period. For that we are grateful. Thanks also go to the Town of Mount Jackson, for allowing us to haul water to backfill our supply.”

