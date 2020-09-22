Advertisement

Weather balloon found in Bassett

A special weather balloon launch took place Monday.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday, September 21, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Blacksburg launched a special weather balloon to acquire upper level weather data related to Hurricane Teddy.

During normal operation, radiosondes attached to weather balloons are launched from specific Weather Forecasting Offices (WFOs) twice a day. Forecasters from the NWS in Blacksburg launch a balloon at 0z (8PM local time) and 12z (8AM local time) and receive data such as temperature, air pressure, dew point, wind speed, and wind direction through the vertical profile of the atmosphere.

This data are used to aid in forecasting locally and used for numerical models.

Meteorologists see these data in a format called a skew-t, pictured below.

Upper air sounding from Monday September 21.
Upper air sounding from Monday September 21.(Grey)

Special weather balloon launches are often requested from offices like the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and the Severe Prediction Center (SPC).

The launch Monday at 18z was sent to the NHC to see current data and help forecast the path of Hurricane Teddy.

It’s not often weather balloons are found or are found in good shape, but that was not the case for this sounding. It was found in the parking lot of Sanville Elementary in Bassett, Virginia. It’s truly a unique find the teachers can use for their students for years.

Weather Balloon found in Bassett, VA
Weather Balloon found in Bassett, VA(Grey)

For more information on weather balloon launches you can visit this weather balloon information page from the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

National Voter Registration Day 2020

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The deadline is Oct. 13. Are you registered to vote?

Local

Greater Augusta United Way chapter installs outdoor food pantry

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
United Way of the Greater Augusta region transformed their little library into a food box for the community.

Local

Pilgrim’s to invest $350,000 in Broadway, Timberville communities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The initiative includes an investment in parks in Broadway and Timberville and an outdoor classroom at Plains District Elementary School.

News

Warming up for the middle of the week, haze will return from the wildfires out west

Updated: 1 hour ago
High pressure will be in control for most of the weak leading to plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Temperatures warm to around average for the middle of the week with haze returning from the wildfires out west. Rain chances return this weekend as a cold front approaches the area. TUESDAY: A beautiful evening tonight and not quite as chilly. Temperatures in the 60s for the evening with some thin haze making a return. A few high clouds overnight and still chilly, not quite as cold as the last few nights. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s in West Virginia. Only a few areas of frost in the West Virginia mountains where lows will be the coldest, likely across the Allegheny mountains or very low valleys in West Virginia. for the Valley lows will be in the low to mid 40s with a little patchy fog possible in a few low spots. WEDNESDAY: A crisp morning, temperatures rising into the 60s by noon. Hazy sunshine and pleasant for the day. The sky will be more hazy as smoke from the wildfires out west return to the area. Still a very pleasant day with highs in the low to mid 70s. We would be warmer without the haze but it should be enough to keep temperatures down. Still warmer than the last few days. A pleasant evening with high clouds and temperatures in the 60s. Likely a nice sunset with the haze. A refreshing night and not quite as chilly. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a pleasant start. Hazy sunshine again and still a pleasant day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Staying hazy but a beautiful day. Clouds build in a bit more overnight, mild with lows in the low to mid 50s. FRIDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild morning with some remaining haze and staying mostly cloudy. Remnant moisture from tropical storm Beta looks to move in for the day. Expect scattered showers for the day. The further south the track the less rainfall we will pick up on. With the clouds and showers highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Still pleasant but feeling cooler with rain. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s overnight with some lingering showers. SATURDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly cloudy and pleasant, highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. A few lingering showers still possible with lingering moisture from Tropical Storm Beta. Not a washout. Cloudy and mild overnight, lows in the low 60s. SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild start. Mostly cloudy for the day with scattered showers, especially in the afternoon/evening. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. A warm day. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

News

JMU announces first vice president of diversity, equality and inclusion

Updated: 1 hour ago
James Madison University announced Tuesday morning that the university will welcome Brent Lewis as the inaugural associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. According to a press release from JMU, Lewis will work in the Division of Student Affairs and lead the DEI portfolio, which consists of the Office of Disability Services; Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression; and the Center for Multicultural Student Services. “I am very honored to join the JMU campus community as the associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. I am passionate about DEI work and creating engagement opportunities for our campus to grow, learn, develop and create an equity-minded approach to student learning that is infused to every aspect of the student experience," Lewis said in the release. Lewis has worked in a number of student affairs positions at a variety of colleges and universities, including student engagement and involvement, LGBTQ services, residence life and multicultural services. Lewis earned a doctorate in leadership students from North Carolina A&T State University and has taught undergraduate and graduate-level courses. Lewis' appointment was effective Sept. 1.

Latest News

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 872 on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
As of Tuesday, September 22, Virginia has had 142,010 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That total reflects an 872 case increase since Monday, out of 13,578 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 6.4% of the newest tests coming back positive. 39 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the death toll at 3,060. According to the Virginia Department of Health, a backlog of death data is expected to be added from September 15 through September 21. For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard. On Tuesday, September 15, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing and discussed the 2020 election. Northam expects a high number of absentee voters this year; as of Sept. 15, the department of elections has received 790,000 absentee ballots by mail. Absentee ballots will begin to be sent out to voters on Friday, Sept. 18. Unlike past election years, you do not need to provide a reason to receive an absentee ballot. You can call or visit the website of your general registrar for your county or city to request an absentee ballot, or go online to vote.elections.virginia.gov. On Tuesday, September 1, James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. made the decision to move classes online until at least Oct. 5. Also on Tuesday, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss COVID-19 numbers in the state and urged residents to fill out the 2020 Census. Virginia will not make any new COVID-19-related decisions before the Labor Day weekend. The Virginia DMV announced on September 1 that credentials that would originally expire in August, September and October would now have an additional 60 days to renew. November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November. On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a live COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines. Northam said that some restaurants have had their licenses revoked for violating COVID-19 guidelines since his July 14 briefing as well. For the Hampton Roads area, an executive order was placed on Friday, July 21. The order states restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. The executive order will last for at least two to three weeks until numbers begin going down. On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines. On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people. State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data. For the past several weeks, those trends have been good news: with increasing test capacity, decreasing percentage positivity (the number of cases confirmed as a ratio of the amount of testing), and decreasing hospitalizations — though other states around the country have seen new spikes. Most tests are PCR tests that take several days to process, and the majority of people still only get tested when symptomatic. Symptoms can take up to two weeks to develop, so test results reported each day reflect what the situation in Virginia looked like several days before. Antibody tests process results faster, but test whether someone has had the virus in the past: not necessarily if they currently have it, and their reliability is lower. Virginia has been meeting the governor’s benchmark of steady PPE supplies and open hospital capacity for more than a month now, with 3,745 hospital beds available. Currently, no Virginia hospitals are reporting any supply problems, and no licensed nursing facilities are reporting PPE supply problems such as N95 masks, surgical masks and isolation gowns. The commonwealth increased from around 2,000 tests a day in late April to the 5,000 range in the start of May, and was steadily hitting around 10,000 a day by the end of May, which Dr. Karen Remley, head of Virginia’s testing task force, said was the goal for Phase 1. Over the most recent weeks, testing has stayed in the range of around 8,000 to 15,000 a day. The executive order requiring Virginians to wear face coverings when entering indoor businesses that went into effect across Virginia on May 29 will remain in effect indefinitely into the future. Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of September 22 By September 22, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 135,101 confirmed cases and 6,909 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth. "Probable" cases are cases that were diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure without a test – also known as clinical diagnoses. Those positive test results are out of total tests administered in Virginia, which included 1,911,580 PCR tests and 142,455 antibody tests (The Dept. of Health announced in May that they would break testing data down by diagnostic and antibody tests.) A lot of the testing has been conducted through health department-sponsored community testing events around the commonwealth, through which state health officials have said the goal is to get tests into areas in the most need, and those events do not turn anyone away, regardless of symptoms. Overall, considering testing numbers and positive results, about 6.9% of Virginians who have been tested have received positive results. At the start of May, that percentage was standing steadily around 17%, but with increased testing and decreased case rates, it’s come down over time. However, some localities have higher percentages, as outlined in our “local cases” section below. At this point, 10,675 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 3,060 have died of causes related to the disease. The hospitalization and death numbers are totals confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health, which are always delayed by several days due to the logistics of medical facilities reporting information to local health districts, which then report it to the state health department. The hospitalization numbers are cumulative — they represent the total number of people hospitalized due to the disease throughout the pandemic and not the total number currently in the hospital. For current hospitalization stats, the VHHA offers more helpful data. The state website shows a lot of detail by locality, including hospitalizations and deaths for each city or county, and are broken down by zip code here, if you want to track cases on a neighborhood level. Where are our local cases? The department’s breakdown and location map, available to the public here, shows the number of cases confirmed each day, number of people tested, total hospitalizations, total deaths, demographic breakdowns, and testing numbers, as well as breakdowns by health district. Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. September 22. You can find the breakdown for the entire state in the chart at the bottom of this article. Numbers sometimes decrease day to day when the health department determines that a test initially reported in one locality was actually for a resident of another city, county, or state. Central Shenandoah Health District: 5,130 total cases • Augusta County - 469 • Bath County - 7 (+1 from Monday) • Buena Vista - 80 (+1 from Monday) • Harrisonburg - 2,524 (+36 from Monday) • Highland County - 6 • Lexington - 57 (+4 from Monday) • Rockbridge County - 104 (+2 from Monday) • Rockingham County - 1,383 (+3 from Monday) • Staunton - 245 (+2 from Monday) • Waynesboro - 255 Outbreaks: 34, with 9 in long-term care facilities, 1 in a healthcare setting, 19 in congregate settings, 1 in a correctional facility, and 4 in an educational setting | 2,159 cases associated with outbreaks Total tests: 53,366 Local percent positivity: 9.6% Lord Fairfax Health District: 3,040 total cases • Clarke County - 93 • Frederick County - 859 (+11 from Monday) • Page County - 385 (+1 from Monday) • Shenandoah County - 800 (+1 from Monday) • Warren County - 413 • Winchester - 490 (+1 from Monday) Outbreaks: 39, with 14 in long-term care facilities, 8 in healthcare settings, 14 in congregate settings, and 2 in a correctional facility and 1 in an educational setting | 928 cases associated with outbreaks Total tests: 55,037 Local percent positivity: 5.5%

News

Firefighters respond to Shenandoah Co. house fire Sunday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities say that a house fire occurred on Back Road in Shenandoah County early Sunday morning, not far from Woodstock, Va. According to Deputy Chief Bill Streett of the Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue, the call came in around 2:13 a.m. on Sunday. Units arrived at 2:28 a.m. and found heavy fire at a single-story residence. Three people live in the home, but only one person was there at the time of the fire. The individual, a male, was able to get out of the house through a window and went to a neighbor’s house. Streett says the male had smoke inhalation and other related injuries and was evaluated on the scene and transported to Shenandoah Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released. Streett also says that six dogs lived at the home, and firefighters were able to retrieve four of them. The four rescued were in crates in a part of the house behind a closed door, which Streett says helped to save their lives. The remaining two dogs have not yet been found and officials are still investigating their whereabouts. The male who was inside the home at the time of the fire says the dogs barking woke him up. Streett says that it is unclear if the smoke alarms were working at the time of the incident. The home is considered to be uninhabitable because of the heavy fire and smoke damage.

State

College Greek life priorities change in the face of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Lee, Capital News Service
Virginia-based student sororities and fraternities are using Zoom to recruit new members. Some of these organizations believe the challenge of social distancing has strengthened bonds amongst each other as well as their philanthropy efforts.

Local

Water conservation request lifted for Stoney Creek Sanitary District customers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The water conservation request lifted for Stoney Creek Sanitary District Water customers has been lifted, according to a press release from Stoney Creek Sanitary District.

Local

VPAS receives senior transportation grant funding from RMH Foundation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
This year, VPAS has been awarded $13,429.00 all of which will go toward its Senior Transportation program.

Back To School

Shenandoah Co. Public Schools to transition to hybrid model

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Shenandoah County Public Schools announced in a press release that the school district will transition to a hybrid model.