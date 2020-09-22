Advertisement

Court papers: Woman wrote ‘give up’ in ricin note to Trump

An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Canadian woman accused of mailing a package containing ricin to the White House included a threatening letter in which she told President Donald Trump to “give up and remove your application for this election,” according to court papers filed Tuesday.

Pascale Ferrier, of Quebec, was arrested Sunday at the New York-Canada border and is due to make her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Buffalo, New York. She faces a charge of threatening the president.

The envelope containing the toxic substance and the threatening letter was addressed to the White House but intercepted at a mail sorting facility on Friday. The package, postmarked from Canada, included a letter in which she referred to Trump as “The Ugly Tyrant Clown” and directed him to “give up and remove your application for this election,” according to an FBI affidavit filed in the case.

“So I made a ‘special gift’ for you to make a decision. This gift is in this letter,” she wrote, according to the affidavit. “If it doesn’t work, I’ll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I’ll be able to come.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Ferrier had a lawyer.

During the investigation, the FBI discovered that six additional similar letters appeared to have been received in Texas in September and also had stamps indicating that they’d been mailed from Canada, according to court papers.

Those letters “contained similar language” to the letter that was sent to Trump and were sent to people affiliated with facilities where Ferrier had been jailed in 2019.

Investigators also matched Ferrier’s fingerprints from four of the letters, the complaint said.

In Facebook and Twitter posts in September, Ferrier also wrote “#killTrump” and used similar wording as she did in the letter, calling him an “Ugly Clown Tyrant,” according to the document.

When she was arrested Sunday while trying to enter a border crossing in Buffalo, Ferrier told Customs and Border Patrol agents that she was “wanted by the FBI for the ricin letters,” the complaint said. Officers found a loaded gun in her waistband and said she was also carrying a knife.

Ferrier was booked into the Hidalgo County jail in March of 2019 on two charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and one charge of tampering with government records, according to online jail records. Pascale is listed as living in Quebec, and was released in May of last year. The records state the charges against her were ordered dismissed.

____

Associated Press writer Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Justice Dept.: 179 arrested in darknet opioid takedown

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Law enforcement officials arrested 179 people and seized more than $6.5 million in a worldwide crackdown on opioid trafficking on the darknet, the U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday.

National

63 Bed, Bath and Beyond stores set to close

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gray News staff
Around the country, people who work for Bed Bath and Beyond will lose their jobs by the end of the year.

Coronavirus

NFL fines coaches, teams for not covering faces

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The league levied hefty fines of $100,000 per coach and $250,000 per club.

State

TSA: 14th gun caught this year at Richmond International Airport

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Transportation Security Administration officers say they’ve caught the fourteenth gun of the year at Richmond International Airport.

Latest News

National

City restricts access before decision in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Large protests over Taylor’s death that at times became violent erupted in late May in the city but most demonstrations since then have been peaceful.

National Politics

Trump asks Supreme Court for fast action in census case

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In court papers filed Tuesday, the Trump administration suggested the court hear arguments in the case in December, potentially with a new justice appointed by the president in place.

National

Powell and Mnuchin voice optimism but back more economic aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Both officials stressed that major sectors of the economy were still suffering.

National Politics

Putin likely orchestrating efforts to meddle in 2020 U.S. presidential election, report says

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Post reports that a CIA assessment says Russian President Vladimir Putin is “probably directing” efforts to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

National Politics

Bloomberg raises millions to help Florida felons vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appellate court ruled on Sept. 11 that in addition to serving their sentences, Florida felons must pay all fines, restitution and legal fees before they can regain their right to vote.

National Politics

Senate GOP lines up with Trump to quickly fill court seat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
“If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications,” Romney said.