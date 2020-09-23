1on1: JMU’s first VP for diversity, equity and inclusion

Early in-person voting in Harrisonburg will continue at City Hall, however, some want it to be located at another spot within the 409 South Main Street location.
At an emergency meeting on Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg Electoral Board was told by General Registrar Mark Finks, that there was too much congestion in the lobby where early voting began on Friday. It has led to complaints by city staff and other voters, Finks said.
The Harrisonburg Electoral Board vote 2-1 to move the voting location from the lobby to the building’s atrium by Monday, as long as the Virginia Department of Elections approves.
The secretary of the electoral board, Jane Grant Burner, had concerns of those who may have trouble accessing the building. She also questioned why this is an issue, considering the city knew where the location areas would be, prior to start of early voting.
“Why is this an after thought?" Burner asked. “Why couldn’t somebody see that this was going to be a problem with the third floor to begin with,” she said, in reference to city leaders.
Finks said the atrium was not considered before because of the area being used for other events during the time period.
Burner did not in favor of the move, but agreed with the Vice Chair Bill Ney that this would accommodate more room for voters. Chairwoman Sandra Price-Stroble, as well as Ney, voted in favor of moving the polling area to the atrium. Finks told WHSV there have been more people voting early since it became an option.
Because of election guidelines, the precinct can not be moved to another address without a 60-day notice, so the voting must remain within Harrisonburg City Hall.
Finks said he was notified of congestion concerns on Tuesday afternoon which led to the Harrisonburg Electoral Board having the emergency meeting on Tuesday night.
Finks said there will be an announcement when the change would take effect.