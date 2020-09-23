Advertisement

1on1: JMU’s first VP for diversity, equity and inclusion

By Bob Corso
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We talk with Brent Lewis, JMU’s first associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. He says an area JMU needs to improve on is racial equity, and that steps are being taken.

City asks early in-person voting area to move elsewhere within Harrisonburg’s City Hall

Updated: moments ago
Early in-person voting in Harrisonburg will continue at City Hall, however, some want it to be located at another spot within the 409 South Main Street location. At an emergency meeting on Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg Electoral Board was told by General Registrar Mark Finks, that there was too much congestion in the lobby where early voting began on Friday. It has led to complaints by city staff and other voters, Finks said. The Harrisonburg Electoral Board vote 2-1 to move the voting location from the lobby to the building’s atrium by Monday, as long as the Virginia Department of Elections approves. The secretary of the electoral board, Jane Grant Burner, had concerns of those who may have trouble accessing the building. She also questioned why this is an issue, considering the city knew where the location areas would be, prior to start of early voting. “Why is this an after thought?" Burner asked. “Why couldn’t somebody see that this was going to be a problem with the third floor to begin with,” she said, in reference to city leaders. Finks said the atrium was not considered before because of the area being used for other events during the time period. Burner did not in favor of the move, but agreed with the Vice Chair Bill Ney that this would accommodate more room for voters. Chairwoman Sandra Price-Stroble, as well as Ney, voted in favor of moving the polling area to the atrium. Finks told WHSV there have been more people voting early since it became an option. Because of election guidelines, the precinct can not be moved to another address without a 60-day notice, so the voting must remain within Harrisonburg City Hall. Finks said he was notified of congestion concerns on Tuesday afternoon which led to the Harrisonburg Electoral Board having the emergency meeting on Tuesday night. Finks said there will be an announcement when the change would take effect.

Kaine, Warner announce more than $7.7M in funding to combat human trafficking

Updated: 3 hours ago
United States Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced on Monday the more than $7.7 million in funding will go towards combating human trafficking in Richmond, Fairfax, Alexandria and Hampton.

Will COVID-19 have lasting impacts on cancer? UVA Cancer Center collaborates nationwide to find out.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Many in the medical field are worried the coronavirus may have lasting impacts when it comes to cancer, especially because access to crucial screenings and clinical trials may have been restricted these past few months.

University of Virginia announces new COVID safety protocols amidst rising cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
The University of Virginia is adopting new protocols designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus on grounds.

Queen City Mischief and Magic 2020 - The Year That Shall Not Be Named

Updated: 3 hours ago
This upcoming weekend, September 25-27, is Queen City Mischief and Magic 2020 - The Year That Shall Not Be Named.

House committee kills legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Joe Dashiell
A General Assembly Committee has killed legislation that would have eliminated the mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer.

National Voter Registration Day 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
We are less than 45 days out until the 2020 presidential election, and Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day. There are a couple of steps to registering to vote in the commonwealth, and they begin with confirming your eligibility to vote in the state of Virginia. To confirm your eligibility and begin the registration process, click here. On Friday, September 18, early in-person voting began and will continue until October 31. There are multiple ways to vote such as in-person, by mail or absentee ballot, and as always, on election day. In the city of Staunton, there are two amendments proposed on the back of every ballot. For more information click here. Molly Goldsmith is the registrar in the Queen City and she said that she wants residents to know that once received your vote will be counted. “If you hand-deliver your ballot or mail it back to us, it will get counted. We are required now to check the envelope to make sure that all of the information is complete and we have to notify the voter within three days,” Goldsmith explained. She also said that you can track ballots from start to finish online. “We track them through the smart barcode. Then we log them into the system. They get locked up and they all get put on the machine. All the results come out election night,” Goldsmith explained. The deadline to register to vote in Virginia is Oct. 13. The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 23.

Local business opens personal protective equipment to the public

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Stephanie Penn
"We support the war fighter every day, and that’s really where our focus is, but if we can do the same for our community, I think we owe it to everyone around here,” TSSI President and CEO, Bill Strang, said.

TSSI in Harrisonburg provides equipment to the United States Department of Defense and other federal agencies. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company was only supplying those agencies with Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, like masks. In July, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam passed the “Emergency Temporary Standard" requiring businesses to give employees PPE. Now, TSSI is opening PPE products to those in the community who may have trouble finding them. This includes, non-profit organizations, businesses, faith-based groups and more. “We wouldn’t have known to even start to talk to people about this, because our focus is to support the customers. We support the war fighter every day and that’s really where our focus is, but if we can do the same for our community, I think we owe it to everyone around here,” TSSI President and CEO, Bill Strang, said. Strang said items like hand sanitizer, masks, gowns and thermometers are available and TSSI can advise groups on the standards of PPE as well.