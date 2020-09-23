Black Lives Matter mural created at Eastern Mennonite University

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Monday, a new Black Lives Matter mural was dedicated at Eastern Mennonite University and will be a permanent fixture on campus.

Celeste Thomas, director of multicultural affairs, said the idea for the project first came around this summer as the barbershop on campus was being converted into a COVID-19 testing center for the university.

She said students with the Black Student Alliance agreed the need for space was greater for the university, but students wanted something in return from the school.

Students and staff wanted to speak out on the racial injustice gone on across the country for many years and including this summer.

“As long as that is going on we need to step forward and say that is not something we support as a university," Thomas said. "It is not something that is supported by the Black Student Alliance and our community has come along with us.”

After approval for the project by the university, on Thursday, students began to outline the mural with chalk. Thomas said over the weekend, road paint was used with the mural to prevent it from fading.

At Monday’s dedication, Thomas said it was an emotional experience for students and staff on campus.

With news coming out Wednesday of one of the officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor being indicted, Thomas said this shows why a BLM movement is still needed.

“As long as persons within the law and outside of the law are not held accountable for things that we would be held accountable for, we need not only a black lives matter mural but a black lives matter movement,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the initials of the 36 students who helped with the mural are painted on the side.

View from Air-3 of the new Black Lives Matter mural painted outside the university commons at @EMU_News. Check out the story behind the new mural tonight on @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/poQL3xfs0j — John Hood (@WHSV_John) September 23, 2020

