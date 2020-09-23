Advertisement

Busch Gardens hosting Halloween event with limited capacity

By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens announced the park will be hosting an event called Busch Gardens Halloween Harvest for the fall season.

Park guests can safely celebrate Halloween and all things fun during the day and creepy at night at this limited capacity outdoor event.

Busch Gardens Halloween Harvest will run Oct. 1 to Nov. 1 on select days and times.

Some of the events include:

  • Contactless trick or treating
  • A pumpkin scavenger hunt
  • Halloween scares with physical distancing

In compliance with Virginia’s phase 3 safety guidelines for reopening businesses, Busch Gardens Halloween Harvest will operate with enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face-covering requirements and temperature screenings.

Special event capacity will be extremely limited to create ample space for guests to enjoy their experience while maintaining physical distancing in a safe environment.

Reservations and tickets will be available on Sept. 25 beginning at 11 a.m.

For more information, click here.

