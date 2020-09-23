Day of Caring for Harrisonburg Community

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Day of Caring hosted by The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County looked a little different this year. There were two ways to get involved — interactive workshops and projects, such as trails cleanups, and a painting project at the Adagio House.

Students and community members alike joined in. All CDC safety guidelines including wearing a mask and limiting capacity were enforced.

For those who opted out of the in-person project, there was the Virtual Day of Caring Workshop that included an influential 13-year-old as the keynote speaker.

According to the UWHR website, Mari Copeny wrote a letter to President Barack Obama when she was eight.

She urged him to visit Flint, Michigan to see the water crisis for himself.

Her letter got published in the Los Angeles Times and opened up a dialogue for environmental racism. She uses her platform to give back to the Flint community and members of the Harrisonburg community had the chance to hear her speak online at 8:30 a.m.

For more information on Day of Caring and how to get involved in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, visit the UWHR website.

