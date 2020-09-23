First Alert Forecast: More haze today from the wildfires out west, rain chances increase later this week

(WHSV) - High pressure will be in control for most of the weak leading to plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Temperatures warm to around average for the middle of the week with haze returning from the wildfires out west. Rain chances return by the end of the week as the remnants of Beta track close to the area.

WEDNESDAY: A crisp morning, temperatures rising into the 60s by noon. Hazy sunshine and pleasant for the day. The sky will be more hazy as smoke from the wildfires out west return to the area. Still a very pleasant day with highs in the low to mid 70s. We would be warmer without the haze but it should be enough to keep temperatures down. Still warmer than the last few days.

A pleasant evening with high clouds and temperatures in the 60s. Likely a nice sunset with the haze. A refreshing night and not quite as chilly. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The sky will become more hazy on Wednesday as smoke from the wildfires out west return to the upper levels of the atmosphere. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a pleasant start. Hazy sunshine again and still a pleasant day, fairly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. Staying hazy but a beautiful day. Cloudy and mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild morning with some remaining haze and fairly cloudy. Remnant moisture from tropical storm Beta looks to move in for the day. Expect scattered showers for the day. The further south the track the less rainfall we will pick up on. With the clouds and showers highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Still pleasant but feeling cooler with rain. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s overnight with some lingering showers.

The remnants of Beta will approach the area on Friday. Scattered showers are likely at any point in the day. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy and pleasant, highs in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. An isolated shower still possible with lingering moisture from Tropical Storm Beta. Not a washout. Mostly cloudy and mild overnight, lows in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild start. Mostly cloudy for the day and pleasant. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. A warm day. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy and pleasant for the day, highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Partly cloudy and cool overnight, lows in the low to mid 50s.

