Flu shots for Veterans offered at Harrisonburg outpatient clinic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) drive-thru clinic is open and providing seasonal flu shots to Veterans.

According to a press release from the Martinsburg VAMC, if you are a veteran enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs health care system and have a Veterans Affairs ID card, you can visit the Harrisonburg outpatient clinic located at 1755 South High Street, Harrisonburg, Va. 22801, or give them a call at 800-817-3807 to receive a flu shot.

Other options for veterans who wish to receive a flu shot include visiting Martinsburg’s drive-thru clinic or asking for the shot at your next scheduled primary care appointment. Other community-based outpatient clinics are located in Cumberland, Md.; Fort Detrick, Md.; Hagerstown, Md.; Stephens City, Va.; Franklin W. Va. and Petersburg, W. Va.

You can learn more at www.va.gov/CommunityCare/flushot.asp.

