Flu shots for Veterans offered at Harrisonburg outpatient clinic

Local physicians are recommending everyone get their flu shot this year.
Local physicians are recommending everyone get their flu shot this year.(Credit WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) drive-thru clinic is open and providing seasonal flu shots to Veterans.

According to a press release from the Martinsburg VAMC, if you are a veteran enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs health care system and have a Veterans Affairs ID card, you can visit the Harrisonburg outpatient clinic located at 1755 South High Street, Harrisonburg, Va. 22801, or give them a call at 800-817-3807 to receive a flu shot.

Other options for veterans who wish to receive a flu shot include visiting Martinsburg’s drive-thru clinic or asking for the shot at your next scheduled primary care appointment. Other community-based outpatient clinics are located in Cumberland, Md.; Fort Detrick, Md.; Hagerstown, Md.; Stephens City, Va.; Franklin W. Va. and Petersburg, W. Va.

You can learn more at www.va.gov/CommunityCare/flushot.asp.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

