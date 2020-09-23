Goodwill sees increased demand for home office items

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — With many students learning virtually, there’s an increased demand for desks.

Goodwill is one place that is benefiting from this desk demand. Goodwill has also seen an increase in interest in electronics and even school clothes.

This trend did not just start recently. The increase in school-related items began when the store reopened in May.

The store manager at the Greenville Avenue location in Staunton is still seeing sales increase.

“I think in the past month is where we’ve seen the biggest increase especially for those items that we were just talking about... the home office items,” said George Shaffer, store manager of the Staunton Goodwill.

Shaffer said an increase in demand for home office supplies and desks has not been a problem for the store. He said you could walk in any day and see desks and home office supplies available.

Shaffer also said Goodwill has already made more of an impact this year than last year.

“Our mission statement is helping people and families in our community achieve a better life through work and independence... and I truly believe in that and I think we have been able to do that very well in 2020 so far and we hope to see that continue,” Shaffer said.

One benefit Goodwill had early in the pandemic was that they were still accepting donations, even when the store hadn’t reopened.

