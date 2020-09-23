Advertisement

Goodwill sees increased demand for home office items

One of the desks for sale at the Goodwill in Staunton.
One of the desks for sale at the Goodwill in Staunton.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — With many students learning virtually, there’s an increased demand for desks.

Goodwill is one place that is benefiting from this desk demand. Goodwill has also seen an increase in interest in electronics and even school clothes.

This trend did not just start recently. The increase in school-related items began when the store reopened in May.

The store manager at the Greenville Avenue location in Staunton is still seeing sales increase.

“I think in the past month is where we’ve seen the biggest increase especially for those items that we were just talking about... the home office items,” said George Shaffer, store manager of the Staunton Goodwill.

Shaffer said an increase in demand for home office supplies and desks has not been a problem for the store. He said you could walk in any day and see desks and home office supplies available.

Shaffer also said Goodwill has already made more of an impact this year than last year.

“Our mission statement is helping people and families in our community achieve a better life through work and independence... and I truly believe in that and I think we have been able to do that very well in 2020 so far and we hope to see that continue,” Shaffer said.

One benefit Goodwill had early in the pandemic was that they were still accepting donations, even when the store hadn’t reopened.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Lexington man in custody after police chase in Rockbridge, Augusta Co.

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Sheriff Donald Smith with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that a police chase occurred on late Wednesday afternoon.

Local

Local pumpkin patch barely survives frost

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
One local pumpkin patch dodged a bullet this past weekend as our area saw its first frost.

News

More haze today from the wildfires out west, rain chances increase later this week

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Black Lives Matter mural created at Eastern Mennonite University

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Hood
A new Black Lives Matter mural has been painted outside the university commons at Eastern Mennonite University.

Latest News

Local

Day of Caring for Harrisonburg Community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
The Day of Caring hosted by The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County looked a little different this year.

Scams

Harrisonburg warns residents of phone scammer posing as fire dept.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Harrisonburg Fire Department is warning residents after a phone scammer posing as the fire department tried to solicit money from a local resident.

Local

MTC Miracle: CNA class and first responders save life of student

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
One minute she was learning, and the next she was on the floor. But her classmates and teacher were the ones who saved her life.

Back To School

Moorefield High School in Hardy Co. reports COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Hardy County Schools has confirmed that an individual associated with Moorefield High School and the Moorefield High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Insanity defense planned in Appalachian Trail killing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Massachusetts man charged with killing an Appalachian Trail hiker and attacking another with a hunting knife in Virginia plans to use an insanity defense at his trial.

State

Health department, DOC collaborate to manage Deerfield COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Virginia Department of Health and Department of Corrections are working together to manage the COVID-19 outbreak at Deerfield Correctional Center, which is home to the state’s largest cohort of geriatric male inmates.