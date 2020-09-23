Advertisement

Harrisonburg warns residents of phone scammer posing as fire dept.

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Harrisonburg and the Harrisonburg Fire Department is warning residents after a phone scammer posing as the fire department tried to solicit money from a local resident.

According to a press release from the City of Harrisonburg, the scammer tells residents they are calling on behalf of HFD for a fundraiser. The scammer tries to trick residents into donating money or revealing bank information to support local firefighters.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department does not solicit money or conduct fundraising events, and officials say they will never call you asking for money.

If you receive a call like this, you should contact HFD at 540-432-7703.

