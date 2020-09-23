Advertisement

Insanity defense planned in Appalachian Trail killing

James Jordan | Courtesy WVLT-TV / Southwest Regional Jail
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Massachusetts man charged with killing an Appalachian Trail hiker and attacking another with a hunting knife in Virginia plans to use an insanity defense at his trial.

James Jordan of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, is scheduled to go on trial in January. The 31-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing 43-year-old Ronald Sanchez Jr., of Oklahoma City, and wounding a female hiker in May 2019.

Jordan’s attorneys filed a notice in federal court this week saying they intend to use an insanity defense.

Jordan has a history of mental illness. He was originally declared incompetent to stand trial. But a judge in June found that he is now competent and the case can proceed.

