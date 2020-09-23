Kaine, Warner announce more than $7.7M in funding to combat human trafficking
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - United States Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced on Monday the more than $7.7 million in funding will go towards combating human trafficking in Richmond, Fairfax, Alexandria and Hampton.
The $7,798,131 in federal funding will help develop and expand assistance programs for victims of sex trafficking.
“Community and government-based agencies are on the front lines in the battle against human trafficking,” the senators said in a joint release. “We are pleased to announce these critical funds to support communities across the Commonwealth in their effort to end human trafficking.”
The funding was awarded as follows:
- $1,684,000 for the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services in Richmond
- $1,499,911 for the ICF Incorporated, L.L.C. in Fairfax
- $588,868 for the Transitions Family Violence Services in Hampton
- $2,500,000 for the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Alexandria
- $1,000,000 for the National White Collar Crime Center in Richmond
- $525,352 for the Virginia Department of Law in Richmond
