Advertisement

Lexington man in custody after police chase in Rockbridge, Augusta Co.

Michael Shaffer, 39, of Lexington led police on a chase through Rockbridge and Augusta County on late Wednesday afternoon.
Michael Shaffer, 39, of Lexington led police on a chase through Rockbridge and Augusta County on late Wednesday afternoon.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) — Sheriff Donald Smith with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that a police chase occurred on late Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Shaffer, 39, of Lexington was wanted on 16 charges, according to Smith. The chase started in the Rockbridge area and came into Augusta County.

Shaffer wrecked the stolen car he was driving, and ran into a cornfield. Smith says drones and canines were used to find him. Shaffer was arrested and taken into custody.

Shaffer has some facial injuries and was transported to Augusta Health before being taken to the sheriff’s office.

Staunton, Albemarle County, Augusta County and state police all assisted in the chase. Smith says the chase had been going on for an hour and a half to two hours.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local pumpkin patch barely survives frost

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
One local pumpkin patch dodged a bullet this past weekend as our area saw its first frost.

News

More haze today from the wildfires out west, rain chances increase later this week

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Goodwill sees increased demand for home office items

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
With many students learning virtually, there’s an increased demand for desks.

Local

Black Lives Matter mural created at Eastern Mennonite University

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Hood
A new Black Lives Matter mural has been painted outside the university commons at Eastern Mennonite University.

Latest News

Local

Day of Caring for Harrisonburg Community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
The Day of Caring hosted by The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County looked a little different this year.

Scams

Harrisonburg warns residents of phone scammer posing as fire dept.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Harrisonburg Fire Department is warning residents after a phone scammer posing as the fire department tried to solicit money from a local resident.

Local

MTC Miracle: CNA class and first responders save life of student

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
One minute she was learning, and the next she was on the floor. But her classmates and teacher were the ones who saved her life.

Back To School

Moorefield High School in Hardy Co. reports COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Hardy County Schools has confirmed that an individual associated with Moorefield High School and the Moorefield High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Insanity defense planned in Appalachian Trail killing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Massachusetts man charged with killing an Appalachian Trail hiker and attacking another with a hunting knife in Virginia plans to use an insanity defense at his trial.

State

Health department, DOC collaborate to manage Deerfield COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Virginia Department of Health and Department of Corrections are working together to manage the COVID-19 outbreak at Deerfield Correctional Center, which is home to the state’s largest cohort of geriatric male inmates.