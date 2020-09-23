Lexington man in custody after police chase in Rockbridge, Augusta Co.

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) — Sheriff Donald Smith with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that a police chase occurred on late Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Shaffer, 39, of Lexington was wanted on 16 charges, according to Smith. The chase started in the Rockbridge area and came into Augusta County.

Shaffer wrecked the stolen car he was driving, and ran into a cornfield. Smith says drones and canines were used to find him. Shaffer was arrested and taken into custody.

Shaffer has some facial injuries and was transported to Augusta Health before being taken to the sheriff’s office.

Staunton, Albemarle County, Augusta County and state police all assisted in the chase. Smith says the chase had been going on for an hour and a half to two hours.

