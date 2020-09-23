Advertisement

Local pumpkin patch barely survives frost

Myers Pumpkins has a "pick your own patch" but it's not ready yet because only 10 percent of the pumpkins have matured.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — One local pumpkin patch dodged a bullet this past weekend as our area saw its first frost.

Myers Pumpkins usually does not have to worry about frost harming pumpkins, but the weather this past summer delayed their growth.

Most of the pumpkins are not mature yet and can easily get harmed by frost. Normally, once a pumpkin matures and gets its orange color it can withstand cold temperatures.

Mike Myers, the owner of the pumpkin patch said if it was a few degrees cooler on the frosty nights this weekend, it would have caused significant damage.

“We went from a drought that created some issues to too much rain, which starts with your downy and powdery mildew and then you get on a spray regiment to try and defeat that, but it’s been a trying, difficult year. Yes it has,” said Myers.

Excess rain in August certainly caused issues but the excess rain is now benefiting the pumpkin patch.

“We have so much foliage in the field now and all that has water in it. The ground is shaded because of the foilage... and there’s enough moisture, the plants are tall enough and there’s enough moisture to go ahead and mature them out,” said Myers.

Myers said that a day like Wednesday where conditions were warm with plenty of sunshine is ideal for the pumpkins to finish growing. By next weekend, he expects most of his pumpkins turning orange.

