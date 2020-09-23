Moorefield High School in Hardy Co. reports COVID-19 case

HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) — Hardy County Schools posted a letter to students and families on their Facebook page confirming an individual associated with Moorefield High School and the Moorefield High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the letter, the Hardy County Health Department and Hardy County Schools have been working to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the individual. Those that need to quarantine will be contacted by the health department.

The letter says that Moorefield High School will engage in their REMOTE Learning Plan for all students for Thursday, September 24 and Friday, September 25. All athletic practices and events have also been canceled for the next two days.

Officials will notify the school community when a decision has been made regarding if in-person classes will resume the week of September 28 through October 2.

This is an important media release. Also, please take note that MHS will be remote for the next two days. Posted by Hardy County Schools on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

