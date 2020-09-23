HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — This year, National Child Passenger Safety Week takes place from Sept. 20 - Sept. 26, and Harrisonburg Fire Department’s Child Safety Seat Technician, Brianna Petit, wants to remind parents how important it is to make sure your car seats are installed correctly.

“Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among children,” Petit said “Three out of four car seats are usually installed incorrect and the parent doesn’t realize it.”

The Harrisonburg Fire Department offers free car seat installations and inspections, as well as a low-income car seat program for those who qualify.

Petit says it is important to make sure you’re harnessing your child correctly and that the car seat does not move more than one inch from side to side.

“And make sure it’s facing the appropriate way for your child’s age,” Petit said.

Under Virginia law, car seats need to be rear-facing until the child is two-years-old. After that, the child can face forward but needs to remain in a car or booster seat until age eight. For more information on child safety in cars, or to schedule a time to have your car seat inspected, contact Brianna Petit at (540) 810-0527 or through email at Brianna.Petit@HarrisonburgVA.gov

