North Carolina non-profit to adopt hundreds of geese at Byrd Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With permission of Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Facilities (PRCF), a non-profit from North Carolina will adopt about one hundred domestic, non-migrating Canada geese within Byrd Park.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue (CWR) is a non-profit safe haven for geese and other waterfowl located in Charlotte, North Carolina. CWR is staffed by federally licensed wildlife rehabilitators who provide sanctuary, rescue, and rehabilitation for wildlife, farmed, and exotic animals.

CWR adopts domestic geese that exhibit two major risk factors: vulnerability to predation by local coyotes and the presence of angel wing, a deformity caused by consumption of processed foods such as white bread.

It also leads to Canada geese taking up year-round residency in the Park rather than their natural instinct to migrate.

The non-profit says providing a new, safe home for the domestic geese will allow them to recover and will enhance the condition of the lakes and paths for use by the public.

In addition, the adoption will contribute to addressing the algae problem in the parks lakes.

For more information about Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, click here.

On Sept. 26, an adoption effort will take place at Swan Lake located in the park.

