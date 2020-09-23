Advertisement

Overturned dump truck reported in Page Co.

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — According to a Facebook post from the Page County Sheriff’s Office, an overturned dump truck is blocking one lane in the 211 East/Jewell Hollow area.

VDOT reports that the crash is 6.2 miles east of US-340-Luray in Page County. That’s in Luray, between Luray Caverns and Shenandoah National Park.

All westbound lanes are closed, as well as the right and left shoulders. All eastbound lanes are closed, as well as the right and left shoulders.

Avoid the 211 East/Jewell Hollow area. There is an overturned dump truck blocking one lane.

Posted by Page County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

