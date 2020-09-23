Advertisement

Petersburg-Moorefield football game canceled

Friday night’s high school football between Petersburg and Moorefield has been canceled.
Friday night’s high school football between Petersburg and Moorefield has been canceled.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday night’s high school football game between Petersburg and Moorefield has been canceled.

Moorefield head coach Matt Altobello informed WHSV of the cancellation Wednesday afternoon. Hardy County Schools announced Wednesday “an individual associated with Moorefield High School and the Moorefield High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Petersburg head coach Donny Evans tells WHSV the Vikings are working to find another opponent for Friday night.

Altobello says, as of now, Moorefield’s away game against Berkeley Springs set for October 2 is still on as scheduled.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Petersburg rebounds from tough start

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By TJ Eck
The 2020 high school football season started off rough for the Petersburg Vikings.

Sports

UVA preparing to host Duke in season opener Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Kickoff of the 2020 season finally comes Saturday afternoon for the University of Virginia football team.

News

VHSL School of the Week: Wilson Memorial

Updated: 22 hours ago
VHSL School of the Week: Wilson Memorial

Sports

NCAA officially approves moving D1 fall championships to spring of 2021

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
The NCAA D1 Board of Directors has officially approved moving fall sports championships to the spring of 2021.

Latest News

Sports

VHSL School of the Week: Wilson Memorial

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
The athletics program at Wilson Memorial High School is still adjusting to a major change.

Sports

Timeout with TJ: Episode 12 - Jenny Posey

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
In Episode 12 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Eastern Mennonite University women’s basketball head coach Jenny Posey.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 12 - Jenny Posey

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT
Timeout with TJ: Episode 12 - Jenny Posey

News

Game week arrives for UVA, Virginia Tech football teams

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
Game week arrives for UVA, Virginia Tech football teams

Sports

Game week arrives for UVA, Virginia Tech

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Game week has finally arrived for the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech football programs.

Sports

Top 5 Plays of the Week (Sept. 20)

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:34 AM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The Top 5 Plays of the Week from week three of the West Virginia High School football season.