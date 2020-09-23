Petersburg-Moorefield football game canceled

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Friday night’s high school football game between Petersburg and Moorefield has been canceled.

Moorefield head coach Matt Altobello informed WHSV of the cancellation Wednesday afternoon. Hardy County Schools announced Wednesday “an individual associated with Moorefield High School and the Moorefield High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Petersburg head coach Donny Evans tells WHSV the Vikings are working to find another opponent for Friday night.

Altobello says, as of now, Moorefield’s away game against Berkeley Springs set for October 2 is still on as scheduled.

