Petersburg rebounds from tough start

The 2020 high school football season started off rough for the Petersburg Vikings.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 2020 high school football season started off rough for the Petersburg Vikings.

In week one, Petersburg went on the road and lost to East Hardy, 33-0. But over the past few weeks the Vikings have rebounded and built momentum. Following the season-opening loss to the Cougars, Petersburg has won two straight games. In week two, the Vikings defeated Pendleton County, a preseason top-ten team in the West Virginia Metro News Class A rankings, before winning on the road at Pocahontas County in week three.

“(Our players) have a competitive nature and we try to breed that competition in practice...kind of do iron sharpens iron philosophy," said Petersburg head coach Donny Evans. "We just want our guys to be competitive in practice and we can try to relay that over to Friday nights.”

Petersburg currently finds itself in the middle of the playoff hunt. Through three games, the Vikings are No. 12 in the Class A playoff rankings. The top 16 teams advance to the postseason. To see the full West Virginia high school football playoff rankings, click here.

“We have been telling our guys, we don’t want to be complacent,” said Evans. “We don’t want to be satisfied with last week. Last week’s game can’t win this week. We just gotta continue to get better each day.”

Petersburg’s scheduled game at Moorefield Friday night has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Moorefield. The Vikings are currently trying to find another opponent to play this week.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

