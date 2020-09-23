STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - This upcoming weekend, September 25-27, is Queen City Mischief and Magic 2020 - The Year That Shall Not Be Named.

Normally, Staunton would be getting ready for thousands to fill the streets of downtown for all things Harry Potter, but this year the event is virtual.

There are no in-person activities, but a lot is happening online -- lessons with Hogwarts professors, care of magical creatures, medieval sword instruction, wand dueling, a costume contest, and more.

Linda Hirw, a Queen City Mischief and Magic organizer, says people need something good to look forward to.

“I think that it’s important for us... having this feeling of magic that magic can continue regardless of the circumstances of life and the world,” Hirw said. “Not everything has to be canceled in 2020 we just need to be more creative in the way that we present things.”

The event schedule can be found on the Queen City Mischief and Magic Facebook page.

Organizers say one of the upsides to having a virtual event is that, if you miss an event, you can always experience it after the fact.

