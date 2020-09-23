Advertisement

Staunton firefighters respond to two-alarm fire at Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Habitat for Humanity Restore Fire
Habitat for Humanity Restore Fire(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire & Rescue is investigating a two-alarm fire that happened Tuesday night at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore along Richmond Road.

Chief Scott Garber tells WHSV that the call came in around 11 p.m. and smoke was visible from outside the building when firefighters arrived on scene.

Garber said crews had the fire out within five to 10 minutes and the rest of the time on scene was spent looking for hidden, small pockets of fire.

“The interior of the building, the fire was pretty much contained to a storage room area, but there’s smoke and water damage throughout the building," said Garber.

Garber confirms no one was in the building at the time of the blaze and that no firefighters were injured while responding.

The cause remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg approves local church as temporary homeless shelter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The Harrisonburg city council unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday night to allow a local church to be a temporary shelter for the homeless.

Local

Harrisonburg City School leaders reflect on success of professional development resources for city teachers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
140 synchronous and asynchronous virtual sessions were available to HCPS teachers and staff on a variety of topics tailored to this new way of socially-distanced learning.

Local

Local colleges discuss COVID-19 updates with Harrisonburg City Council

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Weeks after local colleges began fall instruction, school leaders meet with Harrisonburg City Council members to discuss COVID-19 and the university's responses.

News

Here is your overnight forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Elkton school painting mural from Virginia Love grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
Teachers from Elkton’s Riverbend Elementary School are coming together to finish painting a mural in town. The mural is funded by the Virginia Love grant to the town of Elkton. Groups of students in the school’s mural club created the designs that are displayed as part of the mural. “We had tons of fun at mural club,” Kristen Jenkins, a special education teacher at Riverbend Elementary School, said. “It was just super cool to see the kids come together as a team to work together and do these. It was kids from all grades. We really looked at kids who had never done after school programs before and recruited those kids too.” The mural can be found off West Spotswood Avenue and Warren Street in Elkton. The teachers expect to finish the mural later this week.

News

Local colleges discuss COVID-19 updates with Harrisonburg City Council

Updated: 3 hours ago
Leaders from Eastern Mennonite University and James Madison University joined Harrisonburg City Council members during their Tuesday night Zoom meeting to discuss COVID-19 response updates. EMU hoped to start classes in-person on Aug. 25, but an outbreak occurred on-campus when the university’s campus community assistants returned one week early for additional training. Instead of beginning in-person, EMU began classes online on Aug. 25. On Sept. 3, the university transitioned to a mix of the in-person and virtual learning models. As of Sept. 22, the EMU COVID-19 Dashboard, there are 8 cumulative positive COVID-19 cases. Seven cases were confirmed at the university and one case was self-reported. EMU President Dr. Susan Schultz Huxman said the biggest change on campus was at dining halls. “Right now we don’t have students that are eating inside in our expansive dining hall. We have grab and go meals with reusable materials,” Schultz Huxman said. “We have tents everywhere [for students to eat outdoors]. It looks like a festival of sorts.” EMU plans to host Homecoming and Family Weekend events online Oct. 16 through Oct. 18. After pivoting to online learning for four weeks, JMU plans to return to in-person learning on Oct. 5. The university is implementing a number of changes when students return to campus for the second time this semester. “As many as 85 percent [of students] are still here, so if we have some mix of classes along the lines of what Susan [Schultz Huxman] described, that same kind of mix, we have a greater ability to monitor behavior and require testing,” JMU President Jonathan Alger said. “The students returning to the residence halls in October represent a small subset of the overall student body, so we don’t expect a significant impact on the community when those students return.” With the help of a third-party testing company, JMU plans to test 300 non-symptomatic students per week who have not yet tested positive to get ahead of any potential coronavirus outbreaks. As of Sept. 22, the JMU COVID-19 Dashboard reports 132 active cases and 1,313 recovered cases. All JMU students signed a COVID-19 Stop the Spread Agreement before returning to campus, but weeks into the semester it is clear to the university that not all students followed expectations. “We have notified 290 students of violations so far this semester,” Dr. Tim Miller, VP for Student Affairs, said. “Thus far, we have found 45 students responsible for [inappropriate] behavior and those sanctions have ranged from restorative justice process to probation.” Dr. Miller said some cases can result in expulsion. He said before classes began, he accompanied Harrisonburg police officers on a ride-along to monitor student behavior and is in the process of scheduling another with the Harrisonburg Fire Department. “I believe the only way I can understand what [police are] seeing is if I see it myself,” Miller said.

News

City asks early in-person voting area to move elsewhere within Harrisonburg’s City Hall

Updated: 3 hours ago
Early in-person voting in Harrisonburg will continue at City Hall, however, some want it to be located at another spot within the 409 South Main Street location. At an emergency meeting on Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg Electoral Board was told by General Registrar Mark Finks, that there was too much congestion in the lobby where early voting began on Friday. It has led to complaints by city staff and other voters, Finks said. The Harrisonburg Electoral Board vote 2-1 to move the voting location from the lobby to the building’s atrium by Monday, as long as the Virginia Department of Elections approves. The secretary of the electoral board, Jane Grant Burner, had concerns of those who may have trouble accessing the building. She also questioned why this is an issue, considering the city knew where the location areas would be, prior to start of early voting. “Why is this an after thought?" Burner asked. “Why couldn’t somebody see that this was going to be a problem with the third floor to begin with,” she said, in reference to city leaders. Finks said the atrium was not considered before because of the area being used for other events during the time period. Burner did not in favor of the move, but agreed with the Vice Chair Bill Ney that this would accommodate more room for voters. Chairwoman Sandra Price-Stroble, as well as Ney, voted in favor of moving the polling area to the atrium. Finks told WHSV there have been more people voting early since it became an option. Because of election guidelines, the precinct can not be moved to another address without a 60-day notice, so the voting must remain within Harrisonburg City Hall. Finks said he was notified of congestion concerns on Tuesday afternoon which led to the Harrisonburg Electoral Board having the emergency meeting on Tuesday night. Finks said there will be an announcement when the change would take effect.

State

Kaine, Warner announce more than $7.7M in funding to combat human trafficking

Updated: 6 hours ago
United States Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced on Monday the more than $7.7 million in funding will go towards combating human trafficking in Richmond, Fairfax, Alexandria and Hampton.

State

Will COVID-19 have lasting impacts on cancer? UVA Cancer Center collaborates nationwide to find out.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Many in the medical field are worried the coronavirus may have lasting impacts when it comes to cancer, especially because access to crucial screenings and clinical trials may have been restricted these past few months.

State

University of Virginia announces new COVID safety protocols amidst rising cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
The University of Virginia is adopting new protocols designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus on grounds.