Staunton firefighters respond to two-alarm fire at Habitat for Humanity ReStore

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire & Rescue is investigating a two-alarm fire that happened Tuesday night at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore along Richmond Road.

Chief Scott Garber tells WHSV that the call came in around 11 p.m. and smoke was visible from outside the building when firefighters arrived on scene.

Garber said crews had the fire out within five to 10 minutes and the rest of the time on scene was spent looking for hidden, small pockets of fire.

“The interior of the building, the fire was pretty much contained to a storage room area, but there’s smoke and water damage throughout the building," said Garber.

Garber confirms no one was in the building at the time of the blaze and that no firefighters were injured while responding.

The cause remains under investigation at this time.

