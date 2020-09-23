Advertisement

Time reveals its 100 most influential people of 2020

These are artists, pioneers and leaders
Each of the issue's eight global covers highlights members of the Time 100.
Each of the issue's eight global covers highlights members of the Time 100.
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) – Time magazine is out with its annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people.

Each of the issue’s eight global covers highlights members of the Time 100:

  • Record-breaking artist “The Weeknd”
  • Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
  • Rapper Megan Thee Stallion
  • Celebrity couple – former NBA star Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union
  • Infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci
  • Black Lives Matter founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi
  • COVID-19 frontline nurse Amy O’Sullivan
  • Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen

There will also be a new cover and a special tribute honoring the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

