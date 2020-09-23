University of Virginia announces new COVID safety protocols amidst rising cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is adopting new protocols designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus on grounds.

The measures, which were announced on social media by the university in a video of President Jim Ryan, include a reduction in the maximum size of gatherings to five people, and stronger enforcement of limitations on travel and visitors. Masks must also be worn at all times, except when at home or exercising outdoors. The new guidelines take effect Wednesday, September 23.

The move comes as the university has seen an uptick in COVID cases. Late Monday, NBC29 learned UVA is testing residents of another residence hall, Hancock dormitory.

As of Monday, the university had a seven-day moving average of just over 27 positive cases each day, roughly two times the average from two weeks ago.

According to the UVA COVID Tracker, the university has 224 active cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty, staff, and contract employees. The online data portal also shares that a COVID test takes an average of 28 hours to complete. Currently, 26 percent of quarantine rooms and 7 percent of isolation rooms are occupied.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

