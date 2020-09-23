Advertisement

UVA preparing to host Duke in season opener Saturday

Kickoff of the 2020 season finally comes Saturday afternoon for the University of Virginia football team.
Kickoff of the 2020 season finally comes Saturday afternoon for the University of Virginia football team.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kickoff of the 2020 season finally comes Saturday afternoon for the University of Virginia football team.

The Cavaliers are preparing to host Duke for a 4 p.m. kickoff at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. It’s UVA’s first game of the season after previously scheduled contests against VMI (Sept. 11) and Virginia Tech (Sept. 19) were canceled and postponed, respectively.

While Saturday’s game is the first of 2020 for UVA, Duke has already played twice with losses to Notre Dame and Boston College in the first two weeks of the season.

“It’s a significant concern," said UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall, when discussing the disadvantage of playing a team that has already competed this season. “Playing is really the only real feedback and accurate feedback that you get.”

Mendenhall continued: “We have scrimmaged a number of times against ourselves in this extended fall camp, which has gone on a long time before making it to game week. So I would just say that we have more unknowns than Duke has unknowns but that is just how it is.”

Saturday’s matchup between the Blue Devils and Cavaliers will be broadcast on ACC Network.

