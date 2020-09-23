UVA researchers working on COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the world waits for a coronavirus cure, researchers at the University of Virginia are working on a potential vaccine that is low in cost.

The work is in its very early stages, but doctors have started immunizing animals and analyzing their immune response. If this stage of the trial shows positive results, then they’ll do an experiment where they will immunize some animals and try to infect them with the virus.

The goal is to see if those animals are protected from becoming infected from COVID-19.

“So far the animals haven’t shown any ill effects from the vaccine that we’ve given them, so that’s good. If we can show that we can protect the animals against infection, that would be really good,” Dr. Steven Zeichner, a professor of pediatrics at UVA, said.

Zeichner says it’s important to ensure that a COVID-19 vaccine is carefully examined and well-tested before it is administered to humans.

“We want to strike a balance between having a vaccine that’s right, that’s available, approved, that’s safe and effective as rapidly as possible, again, versus safety,” the doctor said.

UVA researchers are collaborating with a lab at Virginia Tech, where scientists are working on their own coronavirus vaccine using a pig model.

Zeichner says while people wait for a COVID-19 vaccine, it’s crucial for people to follow safety protocols to help stop the spread.

“Just do the things that you know you should be doing. We’ll get through this eventually, it’s just going to be a long slog. I’m confident sooner or later we will have a vaccine that will get us back to normal,” Dr. Zeichner said.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.